Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Man in his 30s dead after SUV swerves, flips over south of Montreal: Sûreté du Québec

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say a male victim was ejected from the vehicle and was in critical condition when emergency services arrived on the scene. View image in full screen
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say a male victim was ejected from the vehicle and was in critical condition when emergency services arrived on the scene. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A man in his thirties has died following a crash on Highway 202 in Godmanchester, Montérégie, south of Montreal on Saturday morning.

The SUV, in which two people were seated, was driving on New Erin Road when it swerved and rolled over, authorities say, at around 10:45 a.m.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say a male victim was ejected from the vehicle and was in critical condition when emergency services arrived on the scene.

READ MORE: Montreal police called to religious gathering of 350 people at Outremont synagogue

Officials say his death was pronounced at the hospital in the following hours.

Trending Stories

The second passenger was a woman — also in her thirties — who suffered several injuries but none that were life threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say it is unclear who was driving and who was sitting in the passenger seat.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

–with files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Quebec clarifies who is eligible for vaccination in the current priority groups' Quebec clarifies who is eligible for vaccination in the current priority groups
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceCrashQuebecDeathSureté du QuébecCar crashSQSUVMonteregieSeatbeltSwerveGodmanchester

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers