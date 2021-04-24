Man in his 30s dead after SUV swerves, flips over south of Montreal: Sûreté du Québec

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his thirties has died following a crash on Highway 202 in Godmanchester, Montérégie, south of Montreal on Saturday morning.

The SUV, in which two people were seated, was driving on New Erin Road when it swerved and rolled over, authorities say, at around 10:45 a.m.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say a male victim was ejected from the vehicle and was in critical condition when emergency services arrived on the scene.

Officials say his death was pronounced at the hospital in the following hours.

The second passenger was a woman — also in her thirties — who suffered several injuries but none that were life threatening.

Authorities say it is unclear who was driving and who was sitting in the passenger seat.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

–with files from the Canadian Press