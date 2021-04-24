Montreal police called to religious gathering of 350 at Outremont synagogue

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they were called to a religious gathering at a synagogue on Friday evening where 350 people were gathered in defiance of the COVID-19 health measures.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called at 8 p.m. to the place of worship in the city’s Outremont neighbourhood.

Officials said no tickets were issued, but a report was filed with the prosecution service, who will decide whether any charges will be laid.

Police said they met with one of the leaders of the synagogue to inform him about Quebec’s COVID-19 regulations, which forbid religious gatherings of more than 25 people.

This comes as Quebec reported 1,106 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 13 more coronavirus virus-related deaths.

–with files from the Canadian Press