Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,106 new cases, 13 more deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 11:34 am
A man is screened before entering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. View image in full screen
A man is screened before entering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec is reporting 1,106 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 13 more coronavirus virus-related deaths.

Health officials say hospitalizations decreased by 22 to 662, and 181 people are in intensive care — an increase of nine from Friday.

Authorities say of the 13 deaths, three occurred in the last 24 hours. Quebec’s death toll now stands at 10,869.

READ MORE: Meet the nurse from Montreal who vaccinated Joe Biden

More than 82,080 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday, and 1,548 doses were added to the toll from before April 23, for a total of 2,763,535 since the beginning of the vaccination rollout in the province.

Quebec has reported more than 343,790 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 321,665 cases have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec clarifies who is eligible for vaccination in the current priority groups' Quebec clarifies who is eligible for vaccination in the current priority groups
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesCOVIDQuebecMontrealFrancois LegaultCurfewLegaultquebec covidcovid Quebec

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers