COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,106 new cases, 13 more deaths as hospitalizations drop

Quebec is reporting 1,106 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 13 more coronavirus virus-related deaths.

Health officials say hospitalizations decreased by 22 to 662, and 181 people are in intensive care — an increase of nine from Friday.

Authorities say of the 13 deaths, three occurred in the last 24 hours. Quebec’s death toll now stands at 10,869.

More than 82,080 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday, and 1,548 doses were added to the toll from before April 23, for a total of 2,763,535 since the beginning of the vaccination rollout in the province.

Quebec has reported more than 343,790 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 321,665 cases have recovered.

