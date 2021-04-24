Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case connected to school

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 9:32 am
Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case connected to school - image View image in full screen
Global News

Nova Scotia reported a new case of COVID-19 Friday evening connected to Oyster Pond Academy in Oyster Pond, Central Zone.

The person was not in school on Friday.

The province said the school will remain closed to students until Thursday, April 29. A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure.

READ MORE: 2 new cases of COVID-19 connected to schools in Nova Scotia

The new school-related cases came in after the cut-off for reporting, so they are not included in Friday’s case numbers.

Nova Scotia health officials also reported two cases of COVID-19 connected to schools in Nova Scotia late Friday afternoon. These cases are at schools outside of the province’s central health zone.

The new cases are at Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro, the northern health zone, and at Shipyard Elementary in Sydney, the eastern health zone.

There have been 16 cases of COVID-19 linked to schools in Nova Scotia over the last week. The Department of Education is tracking them on their website.

–With files from Alex Cooke

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesNova ScotiaCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOyster Pond Academy

