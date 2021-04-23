2 new cases of COVID-19 connected to schools in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 connected to schools in Nova Scotia late Friday afternoon.

Unlike the other school-related cases announced this week, these cases are at schools outside of the province’s central health zone. The new cases are at Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro, the northern health zone, and at Shipyard Elementary in Sydney, the eastern health zone.

In a release, the province said neither person was at school on Friday. The schools will remain closed until Thursday, April 29, as deep cleaning and contact tracing takes place. Students will learn from home during this time.

The new school-related cases came in after the cut-off for reporting, so they are not included in Friday’s case numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also provided an update on a case connected to a central zone school earlier this week.

“Due to the number of close contacts connected to previously identified cases, and out of an abundance of caution, St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary in Halifax will remain closed to students until May 10. Families will receive more information from the school today,” the release said Friday.

There have been 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to schools in Nova Scotia over the last week. The Department of Education is tracking them on their website.

2:11 Trudeau, wife Sophie receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Trudeau, wife Sophie receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine