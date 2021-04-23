Ottawa police lay charges in St-Laurent parking lot shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they’ve charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting earlier this month in a parking lot in the city’s east end.

Police say that on a April 3 at approximately 5:45 p.m., a man in a car was seen shooting a gun at other vehicles in a parking lot on the 1200 block of St-Laurent Boulevard, a stretch that includes the major shopping centre of the same name.

No one was injured in the shooting but officers couldn’t identify a suspect at the time.

Investigators with the city’s guns and gangs unit executed a search warrant on Friday morning in the 200 block of Hannah Street, where police say the suspect in the earlier incident was arrested.

Fabrice Ricourt-Casseus, a 22-year-old man from Ottawa, has been charged with a series of gun-related offences including discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

