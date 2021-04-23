Spring cleanup set to begin Sunday night in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is set to undergo a heavy-duty spring cleaning.

Beginning Sunday night and continuing over five or six weeks, city crews will be cleaning Winnipeg’s entire street network — including bridges, sidewalks, active transportation pathways, boulevards and medians.

The operation, which will involve about 500 workers, will also include cleaning up litter in city parks.

Residents need to be aware of when their street is scheduled for sweeping, as you can be dinged with a $150 parking ticket and/or a tow if you’re blocking city cleanup equipment.

You can access information about the spring cleanup on the city’s website, including 24-hour advance notice of when streets will be cleaned. That information is also available on the city’s Know Your Zone app.

