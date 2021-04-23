Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Spring cleanup set to begin Sunday night in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 1:59 pm
A street sweeping vehicle. View image in full screen
A street sweeping vehicle. Global News / File

Winnipeg is set to undergo a heavy-duty spring cleaning.

Beginning Sunday night and continuing over five or six weeks, city crews will be cleaning Winnipeg’s entire street network — including bridges, sidewalks, active transportation pathways, boulevards and medians.

The operation, which will involve about 500 workers, will also include cleaning up litter in city parks.

Read more: Spring cleaning — Where to start and what to tackle this season

Residents need to be aware of when their street is scheduled for sweeping, as you can be dinged with a $150 parking ticket and/or a tow if you’re blocking city cleanup equipment.

Trending Stories

You can access information about the spring cleanup on the city’s website, including 24-hour advance notice of when streets will be cleaned. That information is also available on the city’s Know Your Zone app.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Spring thaw keeps Winnipeggers busy with a winter’s worth of dog ordure' Spring thaw keeps Winnipeggers busy with a winter’s worth of dog ordure
Spring thaw keeps Winnipeggers busy with a winter’s worth of dog ordure – Mar 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of WinnipegParkingSpring CleaningStreet SweepingKnow your zonewinnipeg cleanupStreet Cleanup

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers