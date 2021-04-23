Prairie Valley School Division dealing with vandalism at some of its schools

The Prairie Valley School Division says it’s dealing with a recent rash of vandalism at some of its schools.
In a Twitter post Thursday, PVSD said it began several weeks ago and has escalated in Balgonie and White City over the past 24 hours.
“Security patrols will increase but we would appreciate any assistance from residents in helping to identify who is responsible for the vandalism, plus call RCMP if they see anything suspicious happening on school property anywhere in the Prairie Valley School Division,” the post read.
PVSD describes the incidents as “truly unfortunate” due to the money spent repairing the damage.
Global News has reached out to PVSD and will update the article when it hears back.
