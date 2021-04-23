Menu

Canada

Prairie Valley School Division dealing with vandalism at some of its schools

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 12:31 pm
The Prarie Valley School Division is dealing with a recent rash of vandalism in some of its schools and is asking the public for any information regarding the issue. View image in full screen
The Prarie Valley School Division is dealing with a recent rash of vandalism in some of its schools and is asking the public for any information regarding the issue. Credit / Google Maps

The Prairie Valley School Division says it’s dealing with a recent rash of vandalism at some of its schools.

Read more: Some Saskatchewan school divisions extend remote learning to April 23

In a Twitter post Thursday, PVSD said it began several weeks ago and has escalated in Balgonie and White City over the past 24 hours.

“Security patrols will increase but we would appreciate any assistance from residents in helping to identify who is responsible for the vandalism, plus call RCMP if they see anything suspicious happening on school property anywhere in the Prairie Valley School Division,” the post read.

Read more: No concrete plans for Saskatchewan school divisions to continue remote learning after Easter break

PVSD describes the incidents as “truly unfortunate” due to the money spent repairing the damage.

Global News has reached out to PVSD and will update the article when it hears back.

