Prairie Valley School Division dealing with vandalism at some of its schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Prairie Valley School Division says it’s dealing with a recent rash of vandalism at some of its schools.

Read more: Some Saskatchewan school divisions extend remote learning to April 23

In a Twitter post Thursday, PVSD said it began several weeks ago and has escalated in Balgonie and White City over the past 24 hours.

PVSD is asking for help from the public as we attempt to halt a recent rash of vandalism at some of our schools. Incidents of school property damage started to occur several weeks ago and have escalated in the past 24 hours in the communities of Balgonie and White City. — Prairie Valley School Division (@PrairieValleySD) April 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“Security patrols will increase but we would appreciate any assistance from residents in helping to identify who is responsible for the vandalism, plus call RCMP if they see anything suspicious happening on school property anywhere in the Prairie Valley School Division,” the post read.

Read more: No concrete plans for Saskatchewan school divisions to continue remote learning after Easter break

PVSD describes the incidents as “truly unfortunate” due to the money spent repairing the damage.

Global News has reached out to PVSD and will update the article when it hears back.