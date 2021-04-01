Regina Catholic Schools extend remote learning to April 23

Send this page to someone via email

Remote learning for students at Regina Catholic Schools will continue for at least two weeks after the Easter break.

The school division said the decision to extend remote learning until April 23 was made after local medical officers asked for the extension.

Regina remains the hotspot in the province for COVID-19.

Of the 1,955 active cases in the province on Wednesday, 1,030 were in Regina. The majority of variants of concern identified in Saskatchewan are also in Regina — 1,348 out of 1,673.

Regina Catholic Schools said students at Riffel, O’Neill, Miller and LeBoldus high schools move to hybrid learning on April 26.

All other students will resume in-class learning on April 26.

All Regina Catholic school students moved to online learning on March 29.

