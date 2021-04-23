COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Toronto surpasses 1M vaccines administered in the city

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced Friday morning that the city has surpassed administering more than a million vaccine doses.

Tory said more than 26,000 were given Thursday, giving the city a total of 1,004,339.

Peel, Toronto could begin workplace closures to control outbreaks

Toronto and Peel Region could begin to order the temporary closure of some businesses today to control workplace COVID-19 outbreaks.

The orders from the top doctors in both regions were expected to come into effect today, a measure they both said was designed to protect tens of thousands of essential workers from the virus.

Painted physical distancing circles to return to Trinity Bellwoods Park

The painted circles the City used to promote social distancing will return to Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park this spring.

Installation of the circles will begin next week, dependent on weather, as the paint needs sunny and warm temperatures to ensure proper curation.

Pregnant women eligible for vaccine as Ontario moves them to ‘highest risk’ category

Ontario says pregnant women have been moved to the “highest risk” category on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine priority list and can book an appointment as of Friday.

Pregnant women were previously in the “high risk” category in Phase 2 of Ontario’s vaccine priority list, which would have put them at the end of the phase in May or even later.

Ontario reports 4,505 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

Ontario is reporting 4,505 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 437, 310.

Friday’s case count has jumped back over 4,000 after Thursday recorded 3,682 new infections. On Wednesday, 4,212 new cases were recorded.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,863 as 34 more deaths were recorded.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 4,505 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

1,257 were in Toronto

1,237 were in Peel Region

412 were in York Region

247 were in Ottawa

224 were in Durham Region

—With files from The Canadian Press