COVID-19: Painted physical distancing circles to return to Trinity Bellwoods Park

The painted circles the City used to promote social distancing will return to Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park this spring.

Installation of the circles will begin next week, dependent on weather, as the paint needs sunny and warm temperatures to ensure proper curation.

“While there is currently a provincewide stay-at-home order in effect, the City recognizes that many residents living in apartment buildings and condominiums who do not have yards need spaces to get exercise and fresh air in City parks,” a City statement read Friday.

Ontario is currently under a six-week stay-at-home order which will run up to at least May 20. Outdoor gatherings are limited to people within one household. For people living alone, they can bubble with one other household.

“We continue to work to give people safe outdoor places to get outside for fresh air and exercise during the pandemic,’ said Mayor John Tory on Friday. “We know Trinity Bellwoods is a popular park so we’re proactively putting the circles in place this year to help make sure we’re encouraging people to be safe.”

Toronto officials said there are over 1,500 parks in the city and urged residents to visit them. However, officials said if a park is too crowded, residents should go to another location or come back at a later time.

When Toronto painted the circles in 2020, officials said the park could fit between 300-400 circles and cost the city roughly $12 a circle.