Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

2 California universities will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

By JOCELYN GECKER The Associated Press
Posted April 22, 2021 10:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: WHO calls on countries to be ‘exceptionally careful’ regarding vaccine passports' Coronavirus: WHO calls on countries to be ‘exceptionally careful’ regarding vaccine passports
WATCH: WHO calls on countries to be ‘exceptionally careful’ regarding vaccine passports – Mar 16, 2021

Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall.

Several U.S. colleges and universities hoping to get back to normal campus life after months of online learning also have said they plan to make the vaccination mandatory. But Thursday’s joint announcement from the 10-campus University of California and the 23-campus California State University is the largest of its kind in American higher education.

Read more: Biden says U.S. plans to offer Canada extra COVID-19 vaccines in future

The CSU system is the nation’s biggest four-year college system, with about 485,000 students and tens of thousands of staff, while the UC system has more than 280,000 students.

“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Stanford University also announced a mandate Thursday for all of its 19,000 students to be vaccinated when classes start in the fall. At the private school, students who have an approved vaccination exemption for medical or religious reasons will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

The two public university systems would allow for similar exemptions.

Click to play video: 'Real-world data shows COVID-19 vaccines ‘extremely effective’ in preventing infections: Dr. Fauci' Real-world data shows COVID-19 vaccines ‘extremely effective’ in preventing infections: Dr. Fauci
Real-world data shows COVID-19 vaccines ‘extremely effective’ in preventing infections: Dr. Fauci – Mar 24, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with health experts expecting formal approval of at least one of the shots by the fall. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause due to concerns about blood clots.

Trending Stories

CSU spokeswoman Toni Molle said the timing of a formal mandate will depend on when the FDA gives full authorization to one or more of the vaccines and also on discussions with labour unions. It could come before or after classes start.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are announcing now so that students and employees have time to receive a vaccination” by fall, when the proposed policy would take effect, she said.

The two systems have said they expect the majority of instruction and activities in fall 2021 to be in-person.

“The planned COVID-19 vaccine requirement will further enable the campuses to be repopulated,” the statement said.

Read more: What you can and can’t do once you’ve received your 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

The University of California said in a separate statement that it will be requiring students planning to be on its campuses in the fall to update their immunization documentation to show they received a COVID-19 vaccination or have a medical exemption.

Students or staff who fail to comply with the mandate “will be barred from in-person access” to campus programs and facilities, including campus housing, the system said.

Across the country, colleges are weighing how far they should go to ensure students get vaccinated.

Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. They hope to achieve herd immunity on campus, which they say would allow them to loosen spacing restrictions in classrooms and dorms.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'WHO doesn’t support COVID-19 vaccine passports at this time' WHO doesn’t support COVID-19 vaccine passports at this time
WHO doesn’t support COVID-19 vaccine passports at this time – Apr 6, 2021

But some colleges are leaving the decision to students, and others believe they can’t legally require vaccinations. At Virginia Tech, officials determined that they can’t because the FDA has only allowed the emergency use of the vaccines.

Many schools have launched vaccination blitzes to get students immunized before they leave for the summer.

Northeastern and other colleges requiring shots believe they’re on solid legal ground. It’s not unusual for colleges to require students to be vaccinated for other types of diseases, and a California court last year upheld a flu shot requirement at the University of California system.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19COVIDVaccineUniversity of Californiavaccine passportCalifornia State UniversityCal State University

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers