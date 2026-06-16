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3 comments

  1. Matthew
    June 16, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    What would they do if affirmed? Run to Trump? Start a war of their own? Get weak non-US countries to send their children to slaughter? Is that why the west hae exploded their immigration targets?

  2. Lorree
    June 16, 2026 at 3:46 pm

    Yup, true Putin fashion. Shoot now, ask questions later.

  3. James Lennox
    June 16, 2026 at 3:23 pm

    oh so this is how WW3 starts. russia fires on civilian yacht

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U.K. military investigates reports Russian warship shot at British yacht

By Jill Lawless The Associated Press
Posted June 16, 2026 2:29 pm
2 min read
Russian warship View image in full screen
FILE - A Russian warship is docked in Port Sudan, Sudan, on Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo, File)
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The British military is investigating reports that a Russian warship fired warning shots at a U.K.-registered yacht in the English Channel on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry said it was investigating an “incident” after the yacht said it was fired on by a Russian navy vessel about 500 yards (460 meters) away. It happened about 20 miles (about 30 kilometers) south of the Isle of Wight, outside U.K. territorial waters.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the yacht.

The Russian government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

British media reported that the Russian vessel is the frigate Admiral Grigorovich. Russian warships passing through the English Channel are routinely shadowed by the Royal Navy, and patrol vessel HMS Mersey was monitoring the Russian ship at the time of the reported incident.

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The incident occurred two days after British commandos boarded and detained a sanctioned tanker in the Channel that is suspected of being part of the Russian “shadow fleet.” Officials are not linking the two events.

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The tanker’s captain, an Indian national charged with shipping Russian oil in violation of international sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, was ordered held in jail after appearing Tuesday in court.

The British military has had several close encounters with Russian vessels in the region and warned Moscow in November that it was ready to deal with any incursion into its territory after the spy ship Yantar was detected on the edge of U.K. waters north of Scotland.

In April, Britain and Norway said they had tracked a Russian attack sub and two spy submarines operating north of the U.K. for several weeks.

A Royal Navy frigate, aircraft and hundreds of personnel spent weeks following the Russian vessels and prevented them from carrying out “nefarious” activities against underwater infrastructure, then-Defense Secretary John Healey said.

He accused Moscow of using the distraction of the Iran war to ramp up malign activity against Europe.

Five years ago, Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the Black Sea to force the British destroyer HMS Defender out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claimed as its territorial waters.

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The U.K. denied that account and insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon. It was the first time since the Cold War that Moscow acknowledged using live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting the growing risk of military incidents amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West. The incident occurred about six months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

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