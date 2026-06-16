Carney caught on hot mic pitching Chinese EV import deal to Trump at G7

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16 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 5:14 pm

    @Jordan Tucker – then we will have facilities for a lot more Chinese vehicle manufacturing. Try to stay with the tour. Reducing our dependence on an unreliable trading partner is beneficial.

  2. Jordan Tucker
    June 16, 2026 at 5:06 pm

    If Canada can’t re-negotiate USMCA, all the Japanese car manufacturers in Canada will pull a pin and move to the USA. When will we see results Elbows Up Carney?

  3. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 5:02 pm

    If you listen to the clip Carney is not ‘pitching’. He’s making sure the info the dotard has is correct. Keeping right wing disinfo from getting gramps all frothy. Not that he’ll remember any of the details tomorrow.

  4. Jesse Grabbas
    June 16, 2026 at 5:01 pm

    Carney. Flip flopping daily on major policy issues. He wants to tell everyone what they want to hear. He speaks with a forked tongue

  5. Jack
    June 16, 2026 at 4:54 pm

    I wonder how “sucking up” to Trump instead of “elbows up” is going to work for Carney. What to me is the sense of having ALL these EXPENSIVE G meetings every year when leaders are unable to work together to manage world affairs and trade – to agree on anything any more? Number one question – can the chinese be trusted?

  6. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 4:54 pm

    Carney “Donny please, please, please, please, please, please, say that you won’t hold the deal with the CCP to import their explosive spy vehicles against me. Please

  7. United States of Israel
    June 16, 2026 at 4:31 pm

    Art of the deal.. wait for your adversary to croke from eating too much fried chicken skin.. patience is a virtue. It also helps if you claim you’re Jewish. Art of the deal.

  8. Jeff Bendall
    June 16, 2026 at 4:27 pm

    Yet another gaffe by Carney. He is worse than Trudeau and a total cheeseball also.

  9. Matthew
    June 16, 2026 at 4:27 pm

    Carney is a cornucopia of political inexperience.

    You know what I don’t want to associate with at all due to their human rights abuses? China.

  10. Susan Kumar
    June 16, 2026 at 4:26 pm

    Carney went from Elbows Up to pucker up and bootlicking. Hilarious.

  11. Butch Erikson
    June 16, 2026 at 4:17 pm

    The USA doesn’t want Chinese EVs in its territory. I hope the USA doesn’t allow and Canadians to drive into USA with their Chinese EVs either.
    Elbows Up USA

  12. Dave
    June 16, 2026 at 3:51 pm

    North American manufacturing would collapse
    The Chinese are decades ahead

  13. Try This
    June 16, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    Nearly all cell phones are made in China. So who is worried about how my car reports me to china? I am more worried about insurance companies deciding my driving is too aggressive. With 0 accidents in the last 20 years, certainly not.

    Carney is asking Trump for approval of what Canada is doing. Does he not understand that we are sovereign, and do not have to ask for his approval on anything we do? Amazing that he ran on the platform of knowing how to handle Trump…

  14. DOWN WITH THE LIBERALS!
    June 16, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    Marilyn Gladu
    June 16, 2026 at 2:48 pm
    @Paul”
    eat it. He got approval for the already made deal goof.
    49,000 ev’s for Moe’s canola oil that wasn’t moving.
    PP? He still asking for a free mansion?
    Anti Canadian p*g. Nothing more. YOU EAT IT Liberal shill!

  15. Marilyn Gladu
    June 16, 2026 at 2:48 pm

    @Paul”
    eat it. He got approval for the already made deal goof.
    49,000 ev’s for Moe’s canola oil that wasn’t moving.
    PP? He still asking for a free mansion?

  16. Paul Coker
    June 16, 2026 at 2:41 pm

    “Carney caught on a hot mic kissing Trump’s ass” is a more appropriate headline.

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Politics

Carney caught on hot mic pitching Chinese EV import deal to Trump at G7

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 2:30 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'G7 leaders pose for “family photo” at summit in Évian-les-Bains, France'
G7 leaders pose for “family photo” at summit in Évian-les-Bains, France
WATCH: World leaders posed together for a "family photo" at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France on Tuesday. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump were among the world leaders to mark the gathering alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday appeared to try and get U.S. President Donald Trump on board with Canada’s plan to import a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles during the G7 Summit in France.

Ahead of a working lunch between the world leaders, which was focused on overcoming global crises, Carney walked over to a seated Trump for a moment that was caught on a hot microphone.

At first, Carney appeared to notice a watch left on the table by French President Emmanuel Macron, whose seat was next to Trump at the roundtable, prompting Carney and Trump to joke about taking it.

“He’s left his watch here. We’ve got his watch,” Carney said, to which Trump replied: “Give me it if he left, gimmie.”

About 30 seconds later, the mic picked up Carney speaking about the deal he struck during his trip to China in January, which will see Canada import up to 49,000 Chinese EVs at a lower tariff rate as part of a broader economic and strategic partnership agreement.

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“Less than three per cent of our market, 49,000 cars,” Carney was heard saying. “It’s a cap, we capped, a hard line … I thought you’d actually like that.”

Trump was then heard saying, “That’s good, I like it,” before he turned away and Carney walked off.

Click to play video: 'Carney, Trump discuss Canada’s plan to import Chinese EVs in G7 hot mic moment'
Carney, Trump discuss Canada’s plan to import Chinese EVs in G7 hot mic moment

The deal with China has raised concern within the Trump administration, with Trump himself threatening new tariffs and saying he won’t allow Canada to become a “drop-off port” for Chinese vehicles to enter the U.S.

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The Chinese EV deal partially rolled back Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on all EV imports from China, which was meant to match the U.S. In exchange, China suspended its retaliatory tariffs on Canadian agricultural products.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the summit Tuesday, later told reporters that the issue of Chinese EVs has not been raised as a trade irritant in negotiations.

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“This was one of a number of issues the prime minister discussed with President Trump during the day today,” he said when asked about the hot mic moment, adding the details Carney laid out for Trump are not new.

“This shouldn’t surprise anybody that the prime minister took this opportunity to discuss what is a well-known circumstance for a number of months.”

 

Click to play video: 'U.S. never raised Chinese EVs as trade irritant, LeBlanc says in response to Carney hot mic moment'
U.S. never raised Chinese EVs as trade irritant, LeBlanc says in response to Carney hot mic moment

 

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association, a group that represents the operations of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in Canada, has urged Ottawa to scrap the Chinese deal altogether over fears it will hurt the North American auto industry.

China heavily subsidizes its EV industry, making the cars a more affordable option compared to EVs built in North America, Asia and Europe.

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Concerns have also been raised about the technology employed by Chinese EVs and the possibility of China’s government accessing consumer data, prompting critics to dub the EVs “rolling spy vehicles.”

In May, two U.S. Democrats from Michigan announced legislation that would prevent Chinese-made cars from entering the U.S., calling them a national security concern and surveillance machines.

More than 2,900 Chinese EVs entered Canada in May, data from Global Affairs Canada shows, marking the first wave of imports under the new deal.

A federal government memo obtained through the Access to Information Act and first reported on by The Canadian Press urges Canadians to be cautious about the privacy risks of digital devices they buy and use.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa sends mixed signals surrounding security concerns as Chinese EVs enter country'
Ottawa sends mixed signals surrounding security concerns as Chinese EVs enter country

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