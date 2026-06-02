Chinese EVs arrive on Canadian soil as federal memo warns of privacy risks

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Global reader
    June 2, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    Try This, Samsung primarily manufactures its smartphones in Vietnam and India. Apple makes ’em in China and India. Google makes’ em in India, China, and Vietnam.

    Also, none of these brands of phones have Chinese spyware built in.

    Apples/oranges comparison.

  2. Anonymous
    June 2, 2026 at 3:09 pm

    Cheap chink garbage.

  3. Try This
    June 2, 2026 at 2:58 pm

    Does the word paranoia mean anything? What nonsense. Why would where I drive, or the condition of my vehicle be of any national security? Why all the fuss about cars, when the cell phones we all use are mostly made in China? Think about it, then laugh at this nonsense.
    It is more important that the batteries do not last in Canadian winters. The range is useless for many of us. I love the idea of cheap Chinese vehicles. When is Carney going to allow us to buy Chinese gasoline powered vehicles with no tariffs? SAIC, Dongfeng, BAIC, and Changan are the brands that are available. A Changan CS55 Plus sells for $21k CAD. A matching Ford Edge starts at $36k – we are being gouged by western auto makers.

  4. Dean
    June 2, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    the sad part is that people think this is not already happening by our own government watching all of our actions and
    Google , Apple , Samsung etc are doing it too. this is not anything new

  5. Marc
    June 2, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    Funny there’s only speculation. What about Tesla? How much info is Musk getting? And for that matter any EV?

  6. Dave
    June 2, 2026 at 1:57 pm

    North American automakers are going to have a really hard time catching up to the Chinese

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chinese EVs arrive on Canadian soil as federal memo warns of privacy risks

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 1:39 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa sends mixed signals surrounding security concerns as Chinese EVs enter country'
Ottawa sends mixed signals surrounding security concerns as Chinese EVs enter country
WATCH: Ottawa sends mixed signals surrounding security concerns as Chinese EVs enter country
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) have started to arrive in Canada amid concerns about how the imports could affect national security.

More than 2,900 Chinese EVs entered Canada in May, data from Global Affairs Canada shows. This is the first month Canada has received EV imports from China.

These are the first vehicles to arrive since Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to let in Chinese EVs under a reduced tariff rate. Canada imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs in 2024. But following a trade trip to China in January, Carney is now allowing up to 49,000 EVs per year into Canada with a tariff rate of 6.1 per cent in exchange for lower tariffs on Canadian agricultural products.

A federal government memo obtained through the Access to Information Act and first reported on by The Canadian Press urges Canadians to be cautious about the privacy risks of digital devices they buy and use.

Story continues below advertisement

The memo states that data connected to vehicle systems could be used to “establish patterns of life or conduct surveillance on sensitive sites.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The risk that Canadian data collected by connected vehicles are accessed and exploited increases when these data are sent to — or transit through — foreign jurisdictions with more permissive data management frameworks,” it states.

“The Chinese government has shown their intention to try to use any technology that they can to advance their own goals,” Neil Bisson, a former intelligence officer, told Global News. “And that would include using Chinese EVs to collect data that they could be compelled back in China to use for whatever purposes they feel.”

While the memo states that there is an increasing threat of malicious actors targeting digital devices, Bisson said there is growing apathy towards Canadians’ own personal information being collected. He said this can become concerning when the technology is in the hands of an adversary.

In 2017, the Chinese government passed its National Intelligence Law, which requires any Chinese companies to comply with state orders to hand over any information.

“Essentially what that means is that if the Ministry of State Security decides that it would further their own goals for the Chinese Communist Party, they could simply go to whatever manufacturer … and say you’re giving us this information that you collected,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government memo also expresses concern when other devices, such as mobile phones, networking equipment and cameras, are connected to the vehicle.

With the agreement between Canada and China reached, Bisson said the only stopgap is for consumers to make their own choices at the dealership. But he said he fears many Canadians are not fully aware of the potential dangers.

“There’s been a bit of an underlying lack of talking about the issues surrounding this technology and how it could be used against Canadian interests,” he said.

With the imported vehicles priced lower than domestically built EVs, Bisson said they may be more attractive to consumers.

“A lot of Canadians are, at the end of the day, more concerned about whether or not they’re going to be able to afford something than if a foreign adversary might be using the technology that they’re buying against them,” he said.

Proponents of Carney’s new relationship with China have also argued that allowing Chinese-made EVs provides more market choice for consumers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices