Woman found not guilty in crash that killed promising 17-year-old B.C. soccer player

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been found not guilty in a collision that claimed the life of a promising young soccer player four years ago.

Travis Selje was on his way home from soccer practice on May 3, 2017, when his vehicle was struck on 64 Avenue near the intersection with Highway 15.

The 17-year-old died two days later in hospital.

Read more: Soccer community mourns former Whitecaps youth player killed in Surrey crash

“This justice system has let us down and Travis down so tremendously,” Selje’s sister Sara told reporters outside the court.

“After four years of pain and torture and so many times of having to live all the details that led up, all the negligence that led up to such an amazing kid’s death? It just tears my already broken part into a billion pieces,”

Story continues below advertisement

Rituraj Grewal, 26, was facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

Witnesses testified that Grewal, who had an extensive record of driving violations prior to the crash, was driving in an erratic and aggressive manner prior to the crash.

Read more: Woman charged in May 2017 crash that killed former Whitecaps youth player

At trial, her defence argued she had suffered a seizure at the time of the collision. Grewal was diagnosed as having epilepsy two years after the crash.

Selje, a member of the Surrey United Soccer Club who had also played for the Whitecaps’ residency program, is remembered as a skilled player and a leader among his teammates.