Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman found not guilty in crash that killed promising 17-year-old B.C. soccer player

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 8:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Teen killed in Cloverdale crash remembered by teammates, identified as gifted soccer player' Teen killed in Cloverdale crash remembered by teammates, identified as gifted soccer player
WATCH: (May 7, 2017) Teammates paid a heartfelt tribute to a fellow soccer player who died after being involved in a horrific car crash in Cloverdale last week. The life of a bright soccer palyer cut way too soon. Tanya Beja has more on how friends are remembering 17-year-old Travis Selje – May 7, 2017

A woman has been found not guilty in a collision that claimed the life of a promising young soccer player four years ago.

Travis Selje was on his way home from soccer practice on May 3, 2017, when his vehicle was struck on 64 Avenue near the intersection with Highway 15.

The 17-year-old died two days later in hospital.

Read more: Soccer community mourns former Whitecaps youth player killed in Surrey crash

“This justice system has let us down and Travis down so tremendously,” Selje’s sister Sara told reporters outside the court.

“After four years of pain and torture and so many times of having to live all the details that led up, all the negligence that led up to such an amazing kid’s death? It just tears my already broken part into a billion pieces,”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Rituraj Grewal, 26, was facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

Witnesses testified that Grewal, who had an extensive record of driving violations prior to the crash, was driving in an erratic and aggressive manner prior to the crash.

Read more: Woman charged in May 2017 crash that killed former Whitecaps youth player

At trial, her defence argued she had suffered a seizure at the time of the collision. Grewal was diagnosed as having epilepsy two years after the crash.

Selje, a member of the Surrey United Soccer Club who had also played for the Whitecaps’ residency program, is remembered as a skilled player and a leader among his teammates.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashFatal Collisionfatal surrey crashTravis SeljeTravis Selje deathfatal cloverdale crashRituraj Grewal not guiltyRituraj Kaur GrewalRituraj Kaur Grewal not guiltyTravis Selje crashTravis Selje not guilty

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers