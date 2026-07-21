Teen accused of killing a cat with a knife in Winnipeg

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A teenager is facing animal cruelty charges after a cat was put in a plastic bag and fatally injured, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Police were called Monday at about 9:20 p.m. after getting a report of a youth harming a cat with a knife.

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Officers responded to the 600 block of Main Street in the Centennial neighbourhood, where they found a 16-year-old holding a knife, police said, adding that a dead cat was found nearby.

Police said the teen confined the cat inside a plastic bag while it was still alive, the release said.

After removing the cat from the bag, the teen allegedly injured it with a knife, resulting in the animal’s death, according to police.

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The teen’s charges include killing or injuring animals, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a weapon. The accused is also charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order and three counts of failing to comply with a sentence.