Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen accused of killing a cat with a knife in Winnipeg

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 1:22 pm
1 min read
A 16-year-old is facing charges after trapping a cat in a bag, then attacking it with a knife, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
A 16-year-old is facing charges after allegedly trapping a cat in a bag, then attacking it with a knife, Winnipeg police say. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A teenager is facing animal cruelty charges after a cat was put in a plastic bag and fatally injured, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Police were called Monday at about 9:20 p.m. after getting a report of a youth harming a cat with a knife.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Main Street in the Centennial neighbourhood, where they found a 16-year-old holding a knife, police said, adding that a dead cat was found nearby.

Police said the teen confined the cat inside a plastic bag while it was still alive, the release said.

After removing the cat from the bag, the teen allegedly injured it with a knife, resulting in the animal’s death, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen’s charges include killing or injuring animals, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and possession of a weapon. The accused is also charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order and three counts of failing to comply with a sentence.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices