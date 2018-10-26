Woman charged in May 2017 crash that killed former Whitecaps youth player

A woman is facing charges in a crash that killed a promising young soccer player last year.

Travis Selje was struck in Cloverdale on 64 Avenue, just west of the intersection with Highway 15, on May 3, 2017 while on his way home from soccer practice.

He was rushed to hospital and died two days later. He was 17.

Rituraj Kaur Grewal has been charged with multiple offences, including criminal negligence causing death and failure to remain at the scene.

She is out on bail.

Following news of Selje’s death, a makeshift memorial was set up at the site of the crash.

Selje was a member of the Surrey United Soccer Club and also played for the Whitecaps’ residency program.

Selje’s family is asking for privacy at this time.

