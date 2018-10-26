Canada
October 26, 2018 1:23 pm

Woman charged in May 2017 crash that killed former Whitecaps youth player

By Online News Producer  Global News

From May 2017: Teammates paid a heartfelt tribute to a fellow soccer player who died after being involved in a horrific car crash in Cloverdale last week. The life of a bright soccer palyer cut way too soon. Tanya Beja has more on how friends are remembering 17-year-old Travis Selje.

A woman is facing charges in a crash that killed a promising young soccer player last year.

Travis Selje was struck in Cloverdale on 64 Avenue, just west of the intersection with Highway 15, on May 3, 2017 while on his way home from soccer practice.

He was rushed to hospital and died two days later. He was 17.

Rituraj Kaur Grewal has been charged with multiple offences, including criminal negligence causing death and failure to remain at the scene.

She is out on bail.

Following news of Selje’s death, a makeshift memorial was set up at the site of the crash.

Selje was a member of the Surrey United Soccer Club and also played for the Whitecaps’ residency program.

Selje’s family is asking for privacy at this time.

— With files from Tanya Beja

