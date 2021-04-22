COVID-19: Fences, security cameras installed at Guelph skate parks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it has installed fences around the skate parks at Silvercreek and Norm Jary parks following new COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Ontario government.

The city has also installed security cameras in the Silvercreek skate park to discourage vandalism and graffiti.

Skate parks were closed on April 16 under the new restrictions and the city said the fences will remain in place even when they reopen in order to manage the number of people using the recreational space.

“As soon as provincial regulations allow us to reopen skate parks, we want people to use them safely, share the space, keep your distance and have fun,” said Deputy CAO Colleen Clack-Bush.

Story continues below advertisement

The city added that it is preparing to manage attendance at the skate park the same way it managed the Market Square skating rink and wading pool.

2:14 Ford apologizes for increasing police powers, closing playgrounds; says province moved ‘too quick’ Ford apologizes for increasing police powers, closing playgrounds; says province moved ‘too quick’

That system saw a certain amount of people use the amenities for a certain amount of time.

The city said details about capacity limits will be shared when the city receives updated direction from the provincial government.

We've also installed a security camera at Silvercreek skate park to discourage vandalism and graffiti. pic.twitter.com/KFRUaYykb0 — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) April 22, 2021

Advertisement