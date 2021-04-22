Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec expands COVID-19 vaccination to those with chronic illnesses, disabilities

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 1:33 pm
A man waits outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Martin Brodeur Arena in Montreal, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. View image in full screen
A man waits outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Martin Brodeur Arena in Montreal, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination rollout to include more people with chronic illnesses and those with intellectual and physical disabilities, the province’s health minister said Thursday.

Christian Dubé made the announcement in the company of Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, and Daniel Paré, head of the inoculation campaign.

“We can now, with the recommendation of public health, expand to other vulnerable groups,” he said.

Under the plan, the province is widening access to include more people under the age of 60 with chronic illnesses starting Friday. Prior to that, only people who were considered very high risk were able to receive a first dose.

READ MORE: Quebec adds almost 1,250 new cases as province sets another COVID-19 vaccination record

Quebecers who have intellectual or physical disabilities can also register for this first shot starting April 28. Caregivers of eligible people are also able to book a vaccine appointment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The priority is to vaccinate those who are vulnerable before opening up inoculation to all adults, Dubé added.

“We’re talking about weeks,” he said, adding that vaccination sites are ready for a ramped-up rollout but need more vaccines.

The latest change comes after the province dropped the minimum age requirement for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from 55 to 45 this week.

Quebec’s goal is to give a first jab to any adult who wants one by June 24. The province has given more than 2.5 million doses to date.

Click to play video: 'Generation Xers flock to Quebec COVID-19 vaccination centres' Generation Xers flock to Quebec COVID-19 vaccination centres
Generation Xers flock to Quebec COVID-19 vaccination centres

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDquebec covidQuebec vaccinationQuebec vaccination groups

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers