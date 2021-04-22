Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec adds almost 1,250 new cases as province sets another COVID-19 vaccination record

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video: 'Generation Xers flock to Quebec COVID-19 vaccination centres' Generation Xers flock to Quebec COVID-19 vaccination centres
Just hours after the health minister announced the AstraZeneca vaccine would be open to people aged 45 and over, people began flocking to Montreal-area vaccination centres. As Global's Phil Carpenter explains, this cohort of Quebecers say they want to do their part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec has shattered another COVID-19 vaccination record Thursday as the province reported 1,248 new cases and seven additional deaths, including two fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The province administered 85,772 shots Wednesday, the highest single day tally to date. Health Minister Christian Dubé says this number includes more than 30,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses that were given as the government expanded access to that vaccine.

“With our 11,000 trained vaccinators, the teams are ready to receive more vaccines,” he wrote on social media.

READ MORE: Quebec premier wants Trudeau to tighten travel restrictions to limit COVID-19 variants

Trending Stories

So far, more than 2.5 million jabs have been given since the inoculation campaign kicked off in December. The majority of them have been a first dose.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by five for a total of 711. Of them, 174 are in intensive care, a decrease of four from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to screening, there were 46,306 tests given Tuesday. That is the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec’s case count has reached 341,645 while the death toll stands at 10,845. Recoveries, meanwhile, have surpassed 318,000.

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19quebec covid

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers