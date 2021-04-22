Quebec adds almost 1,250 new cases as province sets another COVID-19 vaccination record

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has shattered another COVID-19 vaccination record Thursday as the province reported 1,248 new cases and seven additional deaths, including two fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The province administered 85,772 shots Wednesday, the highest single day tally to date. Health Minister Christian Dubé says this number includes more than 30,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses that were given as the government expanded access to that vaccine.

“With our 11,000 trained vaccinators, the teams are ready to receive more vaccines,” he wrote on social media.

So far, more than 2.5 million jabs have been given since the inoculation campaign kicked off in December. The majority of them have been a first dose.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by five for a total of 711. Of them, 174 are in intensive care, a decrease of four from the previous day.

When it comes to screening, there were 46,306 tests given Tuesday. That is the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec’s case count has reached 341,645 while the death toll stands at 10,845. Recoveries, meanwhile, have surpassed 318,000.

