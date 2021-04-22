Quebec premier wants Trudeau to tighten travel, land border restrictions to limit COVID-19 variants

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is once again calling for tightened restrictions for international travel and land borders amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 variants.

Premier François Legault told reporters Thursday that he is in talks with his counterparts in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

He says they plan on sending a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to demand more travel measures in a bid to stop the transmission of variants, which are more contagious. Legault did not provide more details on what that might entail.

“We have to do more for travellers who arrive by land, such as from the United States,” Legault said.

The situation is stable in Quebec, he added, but he urged caution as the third wave continues. That is part of the reason why the province wants to see the federal government clamp down on both international and provincial travel.

“It’s encouraging but at the same time with the different variants, we have to be very careful,” Legault said.

When it comes to summer travel plans, Legault said he is also asking people to reconsider visiting other provinces as the pandemic surges in some areas.

“I’m telling Quebecers it’s not a good idea to go to British Columbia or Ontario,” he said.

