Police seize over 9,200 cannabis plants after busting grow-op at Tiny Township farm

Southern Georgian Bay OPP seized thousands of cannabis plants, clones and 80 pounds of cannabis bud after busting a grow operation at a Tiny Township, Ont., farm on Tuesday.

Police said they attended the Concession Road 6 East farm at about 11:15 a.m. Monday to investigate a number of complaints from area residents about a possible cannabis grow-op.

Officers found several buildings on the property with signs of a cannabis grow-op and requested help from the police detachment’s community street crime unit.

On Tuesday, police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant on the property.

Investigators found what they called a “professional, high quality” operation that was growing a large number of cannabis plants as well as mass production facilities that were in the process of being built.

Police seized 9,207 cannabis plants, 2,448 clones, 80 pounds of cannabis bud, and a loaded and insecure 0.22-calibre rifle.

At this time, police haven’t laid any charges and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.