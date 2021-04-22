Menu

Cannabis

Police seize over 9,200 cannabis plants after busting grow-op at Tiny Township farm

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 12:08 pm
Police seized 9,207 cannabis plants, 2,448 clones, 80 pounds of cannabis bud, and a loaded and insecure 0.22-calibre rifle. View image in full screen
Police seized 9,207 cannabis plants, 2,448 clones, 80 pounds of cannabis bud, and a loaded and insecure 0.22-calibre rifle. Police handout

Southern Georgian Bay OPP seized thousands of cannabis plants, clones and 80 pounds of cannabis bud after busting a grow operation at a Tiny Township, Ont., farm on Tuesday.

Police said they attended the Concession Road 6 East farm at about 11:15 a.m. Monday to investigate a number of complaints from area residents about a possible cannabis grow-op.

Read more: South Simcoe police bust cannabis grow-op in Innisfil, Ont.

Officers found several buildings on the property with signs of a cannabis grow-op and requested help from the police detachment’s community street crime unit.

On Tuesday, police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant on the property.

Investigators found what they called a “professional, high quality” operation that was growing a large number of cannabis plants as well as mass production facilities that were in the process of being built.

Read more: OPP seize, destroy more than 10,000 illegal cannabis plants in Midland, Ont.

Police seized 9,207 cannabis plants, 2,448 clones, 80 pounds of cannabis bud, and a loaded and insecure 0.22-calibre rifle.

At this time, police haven’t laid any charges and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

