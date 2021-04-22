London region under winter weather travel advisory

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County.

Forecasters say unseasonably cold temperatures are causing lake effect flurries Thursday morning, which could be heavy at times, and result in poor visibility.

A couple of centimetres of accumulation is possible in certain areas, so drivers are urged to take it slow and drive according to the conditions.

The flurries will taper off as the temperature warms up late Thursday morning.

