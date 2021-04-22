Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Weather

London region under winter weather travel advisory

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted April 22, 2021 7:31 am
London region under winter weather travel advisory - image View image in full screen
Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County.

Forecasters say unseasonably cold temperatures are causing lake effect flurries Thursday morning, which could be heavy at times, and result in poor visibility.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winter weather making for record-breaking day in London, Ont.

A couple of centimetres of accumulation is possible in certain areas, so drivers are urged to take it slow and drive according to the conditions.

The flurries will taper off as the temperature warms up late Thursday morning.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSnowWinter weatherWeather Advisoryflurriesweather alertTravel advisorywinter weather travel advisory

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers