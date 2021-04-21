Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

17% of Albertans 75 and older aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19; Why not?

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'What are seniors allowed to do after being vaccinated? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions' What are seniors allowed to do after being vaccinated? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch addresses your latest COVID-19 concerns about loosening restrictions, COVID-19 variants, and whether seniors can hug their family members after being vaccinated. – Mar 29, 2021

Alberta’s vaccination rates are rising, but there’s a small percentage of the most vulnerable population still unprotected from COVID-19.

According to Alberta Health, as of Wednesday, 83 per cent of Albertans aged 75 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine. The remaining 17 per cent do not yet have any protection against the virus.

Read more: Alberta records 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, books 36K AstraZeneca vaccine appointments Tuesday

Ruth Adria is the chairman of the Elder Advocates of Alberta Society. She said she’s not surprised by the number of Alberta seniors who have not yet received the vaccine.

“They need reassurance and encouragement,” Adria said.

“Some people are totally isolated. Maybe they aren’t as mobile as they used to be. When you’re older, you are reluctant to say, ‘Help me.'”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Some people are totally isolated. Maybe they aren't as mobile as they used to be. When you're older, you are reluctant to say, 'Help me.'"
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney urged people to reach out to seniors who haven’t yet received a shot.

“They might be folks stranded at home. They may not have transportation. They may have cognitive impairment and not be aware of the program,” Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Kenney says Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout gaining steam amid challenges' Kenney says Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout gaining steam amid challenges
Kenney says Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout gaining steam amid challenges

Awareness is part of the mission of Vaccine Hunters Canada, a volunteer group dedicated to helping those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re a vaccine awareness group that primarily aims to give Canadians information about eligibility requirements, when and where vaccines appointments can be booked or last-minute appointments,” said Vaccine Hunters Canada’s Joshua Kalpin.

Read more: Facebook to label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines to counter misinformation

Story continues below advertisement

Kaplin said they get emails from seniors across Canada — many cite transportation and technology barriers as an issue.

“Really, I think a lot (of the problem) is access,” he said.

“Regardless of vaccine rollout and how information is being broadcast, the best people to help you are those that you trust in your community. That’s what we are facilitating.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Regardless of vaccine rollout and how information is being broadcast, the best people to help you are those that you trust in your community. That's what we are facilitating."

Read more: Health officials seek to convince skeptical public of COVID-19 vaccine safety

Adria said the Elder Advocates of Alberta Society is not heavily involved in vaccine outreach, but if a senior calls the group, it will provide direction and reassurance.

She said many seniors are also feeling information overload with COVID-19, leading to vaccine hesitancy. Other seniors have expressed they do not wish to receive the vaccine.

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine trial in kids paused as adult blood clot link investigated

“We are hearing some mixed messages. This vaccine is acceptable, this one isn’t. This vaccine is paused. That can be troubling and a bit frightening,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Should seniors and immunocompromised people get a second COVID-19 dose sooner?' Should seniors and immunocompromised people get a second COVID-19 dose sooner?
Should seniors and immunocompromised people get a second COVID-19 dose sooner? – Mar 24, 2021

Adria suggests friends and family reach out to seniors in their life to help them connect with a family doctor, help them book an appointment online or take them to get a shot.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement to Global News, Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said: “Health officials are working with seniors’ facilities and other partners to ensure that everyone is aware of the vaccine and able to receive it.

“Since March, AHS has also has worked to provide COVID-19 immunization to homebound Albertans. The vaccine will be administered in clients’ homes by public health nurses or home care nurses, depending on the zone.”

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Alberta CoronavirusVaccinesPfizerAstraZenecacovid-19 vaccinesmoderna880 Edmonton featuresseniors COVID-19Seniors VaccineSeniors' Vaccinationvaccine albertaseniors pandemic

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers