Sports

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set to return for Edmonton Oilers against Canadiens

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 21, 2021 1:58 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to return to action Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens.

Nugent-Hopkins has missed the last four games after suffering an upper body injury April 7 in Ottawa.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers with something to build on after win over Habs

“He was feeling good when he got off the ice this morning. It looks like he’s a go,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

“He does so many things well. He has world-class skill. He’s in the right spots all the time. He’s great defensively,” said forward Devin Shore. “He helps on the power play and the PK.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers rack up 4 goals in the third period to knock off Habs

Story continues below advertisement

Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov took the morning skate on Wednesday. It was his first time on the ice with his teammates since being acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline on April 12.

“He’ll skate on his own tomorrow because we have a scheduled mandatory day off tomorrow. He’ll have the three days to practice with us before we leave for Winnipeg on Sunday. I would guess he’ll be available for Monday if we want him,” said Tippett.

The Oilers have won eight straight at home, including Monday’s 4-1 decision over the Habs.

Catch the Oilers and Canadiens on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

