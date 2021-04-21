Menu

COVID-19: Outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 12:42 pm
Interior Health has declared an outbreak inside Kelowna General Hospital over. View image in full screen
Interior Health has declared an outbreak inside Kelowna General Hospital over. Global News

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital over.

The outbreak, which affected the geriatric unit on 4-E, was first announced back on March 31.

A total of three cases, involving one patient and two staff members, were linked to the outbreak on the unit.

Read more: COVID-19 — 1st outbreak involving variant of concern reported at Calgary hospital

“I would like to thank the team at KGH for their efforts in containing this outbreak and preventing further spread throughout the hospital,” said Susan Brown, IHA president and CEO. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when you are eligible and continue following precautions to limit spread and protect our health-care system.”

The outbreak on unit 4-E was the second one at KGH so far this year.

On March 6, IHA declared an outbreak of the virus on unit 5-B.

That one affected 10 people, five patients and five staff.

Two deaths were linked to that outbreak as well.

B.C.’s COVID-19 positivity rate declining in some hot spots

And in Vernon, IHA declared an outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) over this past Saturday.

Trending Stories

The outbreak at the hospital’s Level 3 surgical unit affected 14 people, 10 patients and four staff.

The outbreak was linked to three deaths.

Read more: Concern growing as more young people in B.C. being hospitalized with COVID-19

“Interior Health has been managing COVID-19 outbreaks in acute care settings for almost the last 97 consecutive days,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, IHA’s chief medical health officer. “I want to acknowledge the excellent efforts of hospital leaders and staff at KGH for working hard to contain the outbreak and thank everyone throughout IH who has worked to bring our acute outbreaks to a close.”

IHA is urging everyone to continue following public health guidelines to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Most B.C. health regions edging closer to full occupancy of hospital beds
