Fredericton restaurant BrewBakers to reopen after months of closure

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 4:26 pm
BrewBakers new owners Brian Macdonald, Doug Williams and Lloyd Chambers . View image in full screen
BrewBakers new owners Brian Macdonald, Doug Williams and Lloyd Chambers . Megan Yamoah Global News

Due to New Brunswick’s indoor dining restrictions, BrewBakers restaurant has been closed since January 2021. Now the restaurant’s new owners want to restore it to its casual fine dining roots.

“We’re going to do some renovations to the interior. We’re just going to refresh it and we’re also going to make the best use of this patio, which is going to be beautiful in the summertime,” said Brian Macdonald, one of BrewBakers’ owners.

Brian Macdonald, BrewBakers co-owner View image in full screen
Brian Macdonald, BrewBakers co-owner. Megan Yamoah / Global News

“As more people get vaccinated and people become more comfortable going back out, what we need to do is tell them, yes, they had a great year of cooking at home, but they can go back out again,” added Doug Williams another owner.

BrewBakers restaurant in downtown Fredericton at 546 King St. View image in full screen
BrewBakers restaurant in downtown Fredericton at 546 King St. Megan Yamoah / Global News

The new owners say that to revitalize the brand, the new specialty on the menu will be food and wine pairings curated by sommelier Williams.

Read more: Relief for rural restaurants, catering companies as province expands popular program

“Appetizers will all be probably between $12 and $18, main courses will be between $25 and $40. That classical presentation with New Brunswick ingredients, our own twist on the great foods of the world,” Williams said.

Oysters Rockefeller appetizer at BrewBakers new lounge patio. View image in full screen
Oysters Rockefeller appetizer at BrewBakers new lounge patio. Megan Yamoah / Global News

“We’re also concentrating on making sure the craft beer menu reflects what the trends in the market are and reflects the great craft beer in the Atlantic region,” said Lloyd Chambers, another owner.

The restaurant industry has been the hardest hit during this pandemic. According to Restaurants Canada, at the height of the pandemic, an estimated 800,000 jobs were lost or had hours reduced to zero.

Executive chef Jay Rosado View image in full screen
Executive chef Jay Rosado. Megan Yamoah / Global News

All of the previous staff are returning and the trio of owners is also creating new jobs in the community as they need staff for the front and back of the house.

“I look for a good attitude because you can train anybody to cook. You can’t train anybody to have a good attitude,” said Jay Rosado, executive chef.

Although Restaurants Canada has reported that 10,000 restaurants across the nation have closed since March 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19, the owners are optimistic they will see a surge in business.

BrewBakers co-owners Lloyd Chambers and Doug Williams. View image in full screen
BrewBakers co-owners Lloyd Chambers and Doug Williams. Megan Yamoah / Global News

“We’re looking forward to giving people a new invigorated experience here based on food and wine,” Macdonald said.

BrewBakers is set to reopen in late April 2021.

