Relief for rural restaurants, catering companies as province expands popular program

More relief is coming to Manitoba restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province has announced an additional two million dollars will be available through the Dine-In Restaurant Relief Program.

The program provides a rebate to dine-in restaurants that shifted to a delivery model due to restrictions.

But under the expansion, rural restaurants and catering businesses that did not have delivery models or experienced significant revenue declines will now qualify for a rebate based on how much their revenue dropped compared to before the pandemic.

“It’s a large win for our industry,” executive director of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association Shaun Jeffrey said.

“We really worked with the government to try and close that gap and provide some assistance for these rural restaurants and for our catering industry, which has been decimated by a lack of events.”

The program launched in January with 513 applications having been approved. As of March 31, around $4 million in rebates has been allocated, mainly in Winnipeg.

