Renowned Montreal chef lands top job at historic inn

Some more history has been made at an iconic two-century-old inn steeped in tradition.

Renowned Montreal chef Danny Smiles is the new executive chef and manager at the Willow Inn in Hudson, Que.

He was named to the position by co-owner of the country-like hotel, Patricia Ades.

“This is the gig I wanted so I’m really, really excited to be out here,” Smiles told Global News.

Smiles is no stranger to success.

He’s the former chef of the Montreal restaurant Le Bremner and the Season 1 winner of Iron Chef Canada.

Now Smiles hopes to bring his culinary expertise to the Hudson landmark.

“I really want to showcase everything that is local. I want to showcase Hudson. There’s a lot of farmers, a lot of growers out here — I want to work with them,” he said.

Ades is thrilled Smiles is joining the iconic inn saying that hiring him happened by chance when the chef was visiting the Willow Inn as a potential place to get married before the coronavirus pandemic put the province into lockdown.

“We just hit it off from the very beginning … and I said let’s talk, let’s discuss and see what we can do,” Ades told Global News.

A limited take-out-only menu will be offered as of Saturday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

But if some restrictions on restaurants are lifted this summer then Ades is ready to seat 115 people outdoors in a safe manner.

“Totally legally, socially-distant with our protocols in place … it’s going to be a safe environment for people to come,” Ades said.

The combination of a young modern chef with a historic inn could be the perfect ingredient for lasting success.

