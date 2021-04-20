Niagara Regional Police make 3rd arrest in connection with Fort Erie shooting

Niagara Regional Police say they have arrested an outstanding suspected connected with a targeted shooting in Ridgeway, near Fort Erie.
A 19-year-old from Fort Erie, believed to have fired the shot that critically wounded a 23-year-old man in an April 14 shooting, is facing nine charges including discharging a firearm.
The shooting happened in the area of Ridge Road North and Hibbard Street.
Two other teens are each also facing a pair of assault charges tied to the incident.
Police say the male arrested on Tuesday is expected in court on Wednesday.
