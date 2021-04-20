Niagara Regional Police make 3rd arrest in connection with Fort Erie shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police say they have arrested an outstanding suspected connected with a targeted shooting in Ridgeway, near Fort Erie.

A 19-year-old from Fort Erie, believed to have fired the shot that critically wounded a 23-year-old man in an April 14 shooting, is facing nine charges including discharging a firearm.

The shooting happened in the area of Ridge Road North and Hibbard Street.

Two other teens are each also facing a pair of assault charges tied to the incident.

Police say the male arrested on Tuesday is expected in court on Wednesday.

Advertisement