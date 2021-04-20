Menu

Crime

Niagara Regional Police make 3rd arrest in connection with Fort Erie shooting

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 5:17 pm
Niagara police say they have arrested the last of three accused in a Fort Erie shooting on April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara police say they have arrested the last of three accused in a Fort Erie shooting on April 14, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say they have arrested an outstanding suspected connected with a targeted shooting in Ridgeway, near Fort Erie.

A 19-year-old from Fort Erie, believed to have fired the shot that critically wounded a 23-year-old man in an April 14 shooting, is facing nine charges including discharging a firearm.

The shooting happened in the area of Ridge Road North and Hibbard Street.

Read more: Two suspects in custody, police seek third in connection with Ridgeway shooting

Two other teens are each also facing a pair of assault charges tied to the incident.

Police say the male arrested on Tuesday is expected in court on Wednesday.

