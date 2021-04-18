Menu

First Anniversary Nova Scotia Shooting
April 18 2021 3:53pm
02:02

Nova Scotia marks 1st anniversary of mass shooting with Truro ceremony

A memorial service was held at Truro’s First United Church on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

