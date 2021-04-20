Menu

Canada

Residents of West Kelowna apartment allowed to return after odor prompted evacuation

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 4:25 pm
People sit outside an evacuated apartment building in West Kelowna on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
People sit outside an evacuated apartment building in West Kelowna on Sunday morning. Shelby Thom / Global News

Around 150 West Kelowna residents were allowed to return home after a “Do Not occupy” order was lifted, according to the West Kelowna Fire Department.

“The building owner has provided a satisfactory assurance from a qualified environmental professional as required under the city bylaw. The report states that following their investigation and monitoring, the building is safe to occupy,” said Chief Jason Brolund.

Read more: Odour leads to evacuation of West Kelowna apartment building

“This meets the requirements of the City of West Kelowna bylaw and assures us and the public is safe to return.”

The 150 residents were evacuated on Sunday, due to an odor in the building.

Brolund said a definitive cause for the odor was never found.

Related News
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaApartment BuildingWest Kelowna Fire DepartmentJason Brolund

