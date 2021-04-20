Residents of West Kelowna apartment allowed to return after odor prompted evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

Around 150 West Kelowna residents were allowed to return home after a “Do Not occupy” order was lifted, according to the West Kelowna Fire Department.

“The building owner has provided a satisfactory assurance from a qualified environmental professional as required under the city bylaw. The report states that following their investigation and monitoring, the building is safe to occupy,” said Chief Jason Brolund.

“This meets the requirements of the City of West Kelowna bylaw and assures us and the public is safe to return.”

The 150 residents were evacuated on Sunday, due to an odor in the building.



Brolund said a definitive cause for the odor was never found.

