News

Odor leads to evacuation of West Kelowna apartment building

By Megan Turcato Global News
West Kelowna Fire Rescue evacuated an apartment building on Elliott Road Sunday morning. View image in full screen
West Kelowna Fire Rescue evacuated an apartment building on Elliott Road Sunday morning. Global News

Around 150 West Kelowna residents had to leave their apartment building early Sunday morning due to a smell in the building.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the odor prompted the evacuation of the apartment complex on Elliott Road around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A regional hazmat team was also called in from Kelowna, the fire chief said in a statement.

Read more: West Kelowna family escapes devastating fire

By 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the cause of the smell had not yet been identified and the fire department and hazmat team were continuing to investigate the cause.

A reception centre for evacuees was set up at the Royal LePage Place Arena on Cameron Road.

– update to follow

