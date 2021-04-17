Menu

Lifestyle

West Kelowna rapper DLopez drops heavy-hitting album

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna Rapper drops new album' West Kelowna Rapper drops new album
A West Kelowna Rapper has just released his second album that focuses on big topics like the opioid crisis. Sydney Morton spoke with DLopez about how he wants to create change through his music.

West Kelowna rapper, David ‘DLopez’ Mejia is spitting rhymes that carry weight.

He has just dropped his second album, Fallen with Broken Wings, where he waxes poetic about issues close to his heart, such as the opioid crisis.

Read more: Okanagan professional musicians pivot to support up-and-coming artists

“I have friends that have died, so many friends that have just wanted to have a good time and then they go and buy something and then they passed away,” said Mejia.

“[With] the homelessness here (in B.C.), if we can’t take care of our own neighbours it’s like, what are we doing.”

Mejia isn’t shying away from sharing his own personal battles in hopes it will help someone else conquer their demons.

“I was severely depressed for quite a few years and it honestly had a lot to do with my addiction issues,” he said.

Read more: Emerging artists share their stories through exhibit at Kelowna Art Gallery

“I was suffering so much that I wanted to not be a part of this [world] anymore… and some people don’t see any way out and its self-love and self-care. And giving yourself time to actually learn to love yourself because a lot of people don’t even know how to love themselves.”

Fallen with Broken Wings is now available on all streaming platforms and to follow him visit his website www.dlopezmusic.com

