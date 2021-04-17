West Kelowna rapper DLopez drops heavy-hitting album

West Kelowna rapper, David ‘DLopez’ Mejia is spitting rhymes that carry weight.

He has just dropped his second album, Fallen with Broken Wings, where he waxes poetic about issues close to his heart, such as the opioid crisis.

“I have friends that have died, so many friends that have just wanted to have a good time and then they go and buy something and then they passed away,” said Mejia.

“[With] the homelessness here (in B.C.), if we can’t take care of our own neighbours it’s like, what are we doing.”

Mejia isn’t shying away from sharing his own personal battles in hopes it will help someone else conquer their demons.

“I was severely depressed for quite a few years and it honestly had a lot to do with my addiction issues,” he said.

“I was suffering so much that I wanted to not be a part of this [world] anymore… and some people don’t see any way out and its self-love and self-care. And giving yourself time to actually learn to love yourself because a lot of people don’t even know how to love themselves.”

Fallen with Broken Wings is now available on all streaming platforms and to follow him visit his website www.dlopezmusic.com