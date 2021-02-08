The Morning Show February 8 2021 10:37am 03:36 ‘Black Canadian 365’ project creator on using freestyle rap to teach Black History Duane ‘D.O’ Gibson, creator of the ‘Black Canadian 365’ project, talks about how he’s using rap music to teach kids about significant Black Canadians. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7627069/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7627069/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?