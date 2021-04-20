2 new cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia schools

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported two new school-related cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

One was found at the Dartmouth South Academy elementary school and the other was at Auburn Drive High. Both schools are in the province’s central health zone.

The schools will remain closed until Monday, April 26, as contact tracing and deep cleaning takes place. Students will continue to learn from home during the closure and families will receive an update before the school reopens, the province said in a release.

Public health is also recommending that all students and staff get tested.

The school-related cases came in after the cut-off time for reporting, so they are not included in the nine cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the province reported two cases of COVID-19 at two other schools in the area: one at South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth and another at St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary.

Both of those schools will be closed until Thursday.

