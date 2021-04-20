Menu

Health

2 new cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia schools

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 2:33 pm
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer has outlined this year's rules for high school graduation. Dr. Robert Strang says those ceremonies can proceed under strict gathering limits, but schools will not be organizing any proms. Reporter Elizabeth McSheffrey speaks to Grade 12 students to find out how they're receiving the news

Nova Scotia health officials reported two new school-related cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

One was found at the Dartmouth South Academy elementary school and the other was at Auburn Drive High. Both schools are in the province’s central health zone.

The schools will remain closed until Monday, April 26, as contact tracing and deep cleaning takes place. Students will continue to learn from home during the closure and families will receive an update before the school reopens, the province said in a release.

Read more: Nova Scotia shuts down border to 7 provinces as COVID-19 cases increase

Public health is also recommending that all students and staff get tested.

Trending Stories

The school-related cases came in after the cut-off time for reporting, so they are not included in the nine cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the province reported two cases of COVID-19 at two other schools in the area: one at South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth and another at St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary.

Both of those schools will be closed until Thursday.

NS Education Minister talks outdoor learning, impact of pandemic on education
