Health

Manitoba and North Dakota look to get cross-border essential workers vaccinated

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba, North Dakota announce joint-initiative to vaccinate cross-border essential workers' COVID-19: Manitoba, North Dakota announce joint-initiative to vaccinate cross-border essential workers
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Tuesday a joint-initiative with the government of North Dakota to vaccinate cross-border essential workers against COVID-19. Pallister said that as of Wednesday, North Dakota would begin providing vaccines to Manitoba-based truck drivers during their routine trips to the U.S.

The governments of Manitoba and North Dakota have struck a deal to help ensure essential workers who have to cross the Canada-U.S. border are vaccinated against COVID-19.

North Dakota has agreed to start providing vaccines to commercial truckers from Manitoba who cross the border.

Read more: Vaccinated care home staff can now work at multiple locations

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the program is the first of its kind between Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions, and he hopes to expand it to other essential workers who cross the border for work.

Manitobans 40 and over can now access AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Manitobans 40 and over can now access AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says because the U.S. has more vaccines, the state wants to ensure that Canadian truckers who frequently travel through the area are vaccinated.

Read more: Manitobans 40 and over can now access AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Pallister says up to 4,000 Manitoba truckers could be eligible for the shots.

The doses will be delivered at a rest stop south of the border, with appointments available to be booked in advance.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
