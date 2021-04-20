Manitoba and North Dakota look to get cross-border essential workers vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The governments of Manitoba and North Dakota have struck a deal to help ensure essential workers who have to cross the Canada-U.S. border are vaccinated against COVID-19.

North Dakota has agreed to start providing vaccines to commercial truckers from Manitoba who cross the border.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the program is the first of its kind between Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions, and he hopes to expand it to other essential workers who cross the border for work.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says because the U.S. has more vaccines, the state wants to ensure that Canadian truckers who frequently travel through the area are vaccinated.

Pallister says up to 4,000 Manitoba truckers could be eligible for the shots.

The doses will be delivered at a rest stop south of the border, with appointments available to be booked in advance.

