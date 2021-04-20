Menu

Crime

Ontario doctor charged with 1st-degree murder set to appear in court

By Staff Global News
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
WATCH ABOVE (March 27): WATCH: Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths – Mar 27, 2021

L’ORIGNAL, Ont. – An eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at a hospital is set to appear in court today.

Police have accused Dr. Brian Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que., on March 25.

Read more: Ex-colleague of Ontario doctor Brian Nadler ‘shocked’ to learn of murder charge

Police say they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Nadler faces one count of first-degree murder.

Read more: Ontario doctor accused of murdering 89-year-old man in hospital has medical licence suspended

His lawyer says Nadler maintains his innocence.

Police say they were called on March 25 to the hospital, where Poidinger was declared dead and officers arrested Nadler.

