Dramatic police chase leads to arrest of wanted Penticton, B.C., man in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A wanted Penticton, B.C., man hiding out in the North Okanagan was arrested after police converged on a home in the Enderby area on Friday afternoon.

On April 16th at approximately 8 a.m., an officer located a stolen vehicle parked outside an Enderby residence, police said.

The vehicle was associated with a man wanted by police who was believed to be hiding out in the Enderby area.

RCMP has not said why the Penticton man was already on the radar of police.

Police officers, with assistance from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services, and RCMP Police Dog Services, established a perimeter in the area in order to contain the suspect and the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 Questions over lengthy investigations into Kelowna Mounties’ conduct Questions over lengthy investigations into Kelowna Mounties’ conduct

A nearby school was advised by police of the developing situation and as a precaution, learning activities at the location were conducted indoors for the remainder of the school day.

At approximately 2 p.m., the suspect exited the home and allegedly drove away in the stolen vehicle.

Shortly after, the suspect encountered a police roadblock and as he reversed, additional officers closed in behind the vehicle preventing its escape.

Once the vehicle was contained, the suspect, and a female passenger, abandoned it and continued their escape attempt on foot, said constable Chris Terleski.

1:58 RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna

An RCMP Air Services helicopter in the area tracked the man’s movement and provided live updates on his location to officers on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Police converged on the man, who surrendered and was arrested without incident.

The female passenger was located and taken into custody, with assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Services.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of those who were affected as we worked to safely and successfully resolve the incident,” Terleski said.

1:50 Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting – Mar 29, 2021

The 29-year old man was arrested on several outstanding warrants and remains in custody.

His name has not been released. The 32-year old woman has since been released without charges.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Advertisement