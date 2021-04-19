Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicle remotely immobilized, man arrested: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 19, 2021 2:33 pm
Hamilton police have laid charges after stopping a stolen vehicle in the city. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have laid charges after stopping a stolen vehicle in the city. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have laid several charges against a local man after remotely immobilizing a stolen vehicle.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police received notification of a stolen vehicle on the Mountain that was being monitored remotely.

Police say the vehicle was being driven dangerously and at high speed on Chippewa Road, near Tyneside Road.

The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was remotely immobilized and officers managed to stop it, but police say the driver refused to get out.

Read more: House on Hamilton’s west mountain destroyed after explosion

Police say officers removed the driver from the vehicle and arrested him without injury.

Arron Ojay Thompson, 45, of Hamilton has been charged with vehicle theft, flight from police and dangerous driving.

Police say Thompson also faces charges related to a number of outstanding warrants, including assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and mischief.

