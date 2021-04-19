Stolen vehicle remotely immobilized, man arrested: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have laid several charges against a local man after remotely immobilizing a stolen vehicle.
At around 5 p.m. Sunday, police received notification of a stolen vehicle on the Mountain that was being monitored remotely.
Police say the vehicle was being driven dangerously and at high speed on Chippewa Road, near Tyneside Road.
The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was remotely immobilized and officers managed to stop it, but police say the driver refused to get out.
Police say officers removed the driver from the vehicle and arrested him without injury.
Arron Ojay Thompson, 45, of Hamilton has been charged with vehicle theft, flight from police and dangerous driving.
Police say Thompson also faces charges related to a number of outstanding warrants, including assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and mischief.
Comments