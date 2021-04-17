House on Hamilton’s west mountain destroyed after explosion

Send this page to someone via email

A house on Hamilton‘s west mountain has been destroyed after it exploded late Friday, sending debris across nearby homes.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Bonaventure Drive, located just northeast of Upper Paradise Road and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, at around 10:30 p.m.

The Hamilton Fire Department evacuated nearby homes as a precaution after crews arrived at the scene.

As of early Saturday, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The intensity of the explosion left debris scattered across multiple properties. Officials said almost a dozen people were displaced from their homes.

The cause of the explosion and the circumstances leading up to it weren’t clear. Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and Hamilton police were called to assist the Hamilton Fire Department with the investigation.

