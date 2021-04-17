Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

House on Hamilton’s west mountain destroyed after explosion

By Nick Westoll Global News
Emergency crews were called to the Bonaventure Drive home at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the Bonaventure Drive home at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Andrew Collins / Global News

A house on Hamilton‘s west mountain has been destroyed after it exploded late Friday, sending debris across nearby homes.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Bonaventure Drive, located just northeast of Upper Paradise Road and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, at around 10:30 p.m.

The Hamilton Fire Department evacuated nearby homes as a precaution after crews arrived at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Significant’ damage reported at Stoney Creek seniors’ apartment building after 3-alarm fire

As of early Saturday, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The intensity of the explosion left debris scattered across multiple properties. Officials said almost a dozen people were displaced from their homes.

The cause of the explosion and the circumstances leading up to it weren’t clear. Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and Hamilton police were called to assist the Hamilton Fire Department with the investigation.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton FireHamilton Fire DepartmentHamilton Explosionhamilton house explosionNews HamiltonBonaventure Drive HamiltonExplosion in HamiltonHamitlon ParamedicsHouse explosion Hamilton

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers