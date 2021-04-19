Edmonton Oilers looking to break through against Canadiens

The Edmonton Oilers will try to solve the Montreal Canadiens when the two teams meet Monday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have only one win in five tries against the Habs this season. Montreal has outscored Edmonton 15-7.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers get back to work with shutout of Jets

“I think we haven’t really played our ‘A’ game against them yet. That’s on us, more than it is on them,” said Leon Draisaitl. “They’ve also done a good job of staying above us and limiting our chances off the rush and in zone. It’s going to be a good challenge tonight. We’re obviously looking to get them back.”

Joakim Nygard is expected to play his second straight game. He’s only played seven games this season, spending most of the time on the taxi squad.

Story continues below advertisement

“You try to work on parts of your game, like rims, being strong on the puck, working on my shot,” said Nygard. “I felt pretty good in practice for a couple weeks now. It’s fun to get an opportunity.”

On Sunday, the Oilers called up forward Ryan McLeod from Bakersfield. He’s had an excellent season with the Condors, putting up 28 points in 28 games. He’ll have to quarantine before hitting the ice with Oilers Sunday or Monday.

“He’s driving the play down there. He’s intriguing because of his size, speed, ability to create the offence. We’d like to get him in some games here down the stretch to see where he’s at,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

The Oilers expected lineup against Montreal is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Archibald – Khaira – Chiasson

Kahun – Haas – Yamamato

Nygard – Shore – Kassian

Nurse – Barrie

Russell – Larsson

Story continues below advertisement

Jones – Bear

Smith

The Oilers and Canadiens are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.