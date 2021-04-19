Menu

Canada

Wildfire burning northwest of Merritt prompts evacuation alerts

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 12:22 pm
The B.C. Wildfire Service said there are two wildfires burning in the Merritt area. View image in full screen
The B.C. Wildfire Service said there are two wildfires burning in the Merritt area. B.C. Wildfire Service

People living northwest of Merritt have been placed on evacuation alert due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The Petit Creek wildfire is estimated to be 100 hectares in size with winds making the fire behaviour unpredictable.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said there are 23 firefighters along with two helicopters fighting the blaze but said limited ground access is making it difficult to fight.

The evacuation alert affects the Miller Estates Subdivision and the Canford Community.

The wildfire service said the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Read more: Three early-season wildfires in B.C. Interior under control

This is not the only wildfire in the area, however.

The Iron Mountain wildfire, located six kilometres north of Merritt, is also causing some smoke in the region.

There are eight B.C. Wildfire Service personnel on scene assisting the Merritt Fire Rescue Department to suppress the fire.

