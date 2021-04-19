Wildfire burning northwest of Merritt prompts evacuation alerts

Send this page to someone via email

People living northwest of Merritt have been placed on evacuation alert due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The Petit Creek wildfire is estimated to be 100 hectares in size with winds making the fire behaviour unpredictable.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said there are 23 firefighters along with two helicopters fighting the blaze but said limited ground access is making it difficult to fight.

The evacuation alert affects the Miller Estates Subdivision and the Canford Community.

The wildfire service said the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

This is not the only wildfire in the area, however.

The Iron Mountain wildfire, located six kilometres north of Merritt, is also causing some smoke in the region.

There are eight B.C. Wildfire Service personnel on scene assisting the Merritt Fire Rescue Department to suppress the fire.