Impromptu party breaks out at English Bay, despite COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Scores of people flocked to Vancouver’s English Bay Saturday night for a raucous party as the province continues to grapple with its third wave of COVID-19.

Footage from the scene shows a crowd of people drinking, dancing and hugging to loud music — most of them without masks — on Beach Avenue.

The province has permitted outdoor social gatherings of up to 10 people.

Public health experts maintain that COVID-19 is primarily spread indoors, and that outdoor gatherings significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

However, health officials have repeatedly pleaded with people to keep their gatherings small and with a consistent group of people, to keep their distance, and to mask up when distancing is not possible.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Witness shocked by ‘crazy party’ on Vancouver’s Kits Beach amid COVID-19 restrictions Witness shocked by ‘crazy party’ on Vancouver’s Kits Beach amid COVID-19 restrictions

No environment, even outdoors, is risk-free, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at her Thursday briefing.

“Even if we can see people outside our household, we shouldn’t right now. And if we do, it needs to be the same small group of people. We know outside is lower risk. It’s not zero,” Henry said.

“So if I am seeing a group of 10 people, the probability that one of them has the virus and has potential to spread it to me, right now, is highest than it’s ever been.”

On Friday, Saskatchewan’s health authority linked at least 40 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K., to an outdoor party over the Easter weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 COVID-19 crowding at popular outdoor areas COVID-19 crowding at popular outdoor areas

The province is grappling with surging cases, now averaging more than 1,000 per day, driven primarily by aggressive new variants.

The P.1 variant, first identified in Brazil and which has gained a foothold in Vancouver, is known to be more contagious and more likely to land younger adults in intensive care.

The English Bay gathering came a day after debate raged on social media about an impromptu Friday evening dance party at Kits Beach.

Vancouver Park Board Lead Ranger Chris Penton told Global News Saturday rangers’ main priority over the weekend is educating people and reminding them about restrictions.

“When we see people who look like they’re all the same age, they’re obviously not siblings or part of the same household and their facing each other and they’re talking to each other for more than five to 10 minutes, you are putting yourself at risk. Which then puts others at risk,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has requested comment from Vancouver police about the English Bay gathering.