Atlantic premiers consider reallocating COVID-19 resources to hard-hit Ontario

Atlantic premiers say they are considering what resources can be shifted to Ontario as the province deals with a severe third wave of COVID-19.

Three out of four provincial leaders spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday evening to discuss what help can be offered.

This afternoon, in response to rapidly rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Ontario, I reached out to Premiers @FureyAndrew, @DennyKing, and @IainTRankin. We spoke about how we can work together to help Ontarians get through this third wave. pic.twitter.com/QtGHHW8Nh1 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 17, 2021

Ontario reported 4,362 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 34 new deaths, marking a third-wave high and bringing the provincial death toll to 7,698.

There are 2,065 Ontarians hospitalized with the virus.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin tweeted on Sunday that he spoke to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, after Ford’s plea to reroute vaccines from Atlantic Canada.

In a provincial briefing on Friday, Rankin said giving up vaccines is not an option for Nova Scotia. But, in Sunday’s tweet, he said other aid could be available.

“While Nova Scotia isn’t in a position to reallocate vaccines, I have asked our officials to consider what resources we are able to provide while continuing to keep Nova Scotians safe,” said Rankin in the tweet.

While Nova Scotia isn't in a position to reallocate vaccines, I have asked our officials to consider what resources we are able to provide while continuing to keep Nova Scotian's safe. — Iain Rankin (@IainTRankin) April 18, 2021

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King tweeted Saturday night, saying he has asked his teams to “undertake a scan of (P.E.I.’s) current situation.”

“Our first priority remains to protect the health and safety of Islanders,” said King, adding that the province must brace for the possible arrival of the third wave to the region.

“While we want to provide some assistance to our fellow Canadians in need, we need to try to remain fully prepared for what we could be faced with,” he wrote.

This afternoon I spoke with Premier @fordnation and subsequently with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau about the concerning situation in Ontario pic.twitter.com/OAVx58KyFO — Dennis King (@dennyking) April 18, 2021

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey tweeted: “Being a part of #TeamCanada means coming together — that’s the power of this federation.”

Great call with @CanadianPM @JustinTrudeau today to discuss Newfoundland and Labrador’s offer to help Ontario at this difficult time, and how the federal government can support our efforts. Being a part of #TeamCanada means coming together – that’s the power of this federation. https://t.co/wu2CJpqkKN — Andrew Furey (@FureyAndrew) April 17, 2021

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs was not on the call with Trudeau.

The province has been dealing with a severe outbreak of COVID-19 variants in the Edmundston region, which remains under lockdown.

Higgs has expressed some willingness to see vaccines diverted, but the opposition Liberals say that shouldn’t happen. In a Saturday press release, New Brunswick Liberals urged the government to keep vaccines in the province.

“Every vaccine arriving in New Brunswick should be used in New Brunswick,” said interim leader Roger Melanson.

“Outbreaks like the one in Zone 4 can happen in any other region of the province.”

New Brunswick has been focusing on vaccinating cross-border travellers like truckers and other who move back and forth into Quebec and Maine for work.

“It’s really important that we have all of our cross-border activity as protected as possible. That will limit exposure in the province,” Higgs told reporters on Tuesday.

Global News has reached out to Premier Higgs’ office and will update this article with comments.