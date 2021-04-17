Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions include increased police powers' Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions include increased police powers
WATCH ABOVE: Many communities are raising concern over the province’s latest COVID-19 measures, which would give police enhanced powers to stop and question people who are outside of their residences for the duration of the lockdown.

Ontario reported 4,362 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 412,745.

“Locally, there are 1,162 new cases in Toronto, 936 in Peel, 430 in York Region, 301 in Durham and 251 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Thirty-four new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,698.

A total of 364,353 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,611.

More than 56,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 13,479,381 tests and 37,520 remain under investigation.

Read more: Many Ontario police forces won’t use new COVID-19 powers to conduct random stops

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 6.9 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report, when it was 8.2 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 6.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial figures showed there are 2,065 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 110), with 726 in intensive care (up by 25), 501 of whom are on a ventilator (up by 21).

As of Friday evening, 3,751,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 107,278.

So far, 344,244 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Ontario increasing COVID-19 vaccine supply to ‘hot spots,’ Ford says' Ontario increasing COVID-19 vaccine supply to ‘hot spots,’ Ford says
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesOntarioCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus cases

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers