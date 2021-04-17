Ontario reports more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 4,362 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 412,745.

“Locally, there are 1,162 new cases in Toronto, 936 in Peel, 430 in York Region, 301 in Durham and 251 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Thirty-four new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,698.

A total of 364,353 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,611.

More than 56,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 13,479,381 tests and 37,520 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 6.9 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report, when it was 8.2 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 6.5 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 2,065 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 110), with 726 in intensive care (up by 25), 501 of whom are on a ventilator (up by 21).

As of Friday evening, 3,751,316 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 107,278.

So far, 344,244 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

