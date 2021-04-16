Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 16 2021 6:12pm
02:52

New restrictions announced as COVID-19 variants surge in Ontario

Travis Dhanraj explains the Ontario government’s latest COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

Video Home