Crime

Family of missing Haida Gwaii woman renews appeal over 1 year later

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 3:37 pm
Shaylanna Lewis was reported missing to Masset RCMP on March 21, 2020. View image in full screen
Shaylanna Lewis was reported missing to Masset RCMP on March 21, 2020. Masset RCMP

The family of a missing Haida Gwaii woman is renewing its appeal for information over a year after her disappearance.

Shaylanna Lewis, 24, was reported missing to the Masset RCMP on March 21, 2020, when she failed to return home as expected.

Read more: Abbotsford joins scores of Canadian cities with walk for missing, murdered Indigenous women

“Shaylanna’s going missing has impacted our family greatly. We’ve been looking daily, thinking about how we can find her daily,” Lewis’ mother Monica Brown said in a video message posted Friday.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, and if you’re afraid please reach out (anonymously to Crime Stoppers) to give information.”

Masset RCMP says Lewis appeared to have vanished without taking any of her belongings, including her cell phone.

Police believe witnesses may have seen Lewis walking along the south side of the highway near Masset around 5:15 p.m. on March 21.

Investigators have not been able to substantiate any other tips of possible sightings.

Read more: ‘We will not stop until we find her’: Family of missing Port Moody woman speaks out

Lewis’ family has posted a $25,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that can help solve the case.

Lewis is described as Indigenous, five-foot-seven and 174 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she had recently shaved her hair and eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991.

