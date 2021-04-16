Standing hearing called for inquest into death of Manitoba man shot by police

A hearing is to be held to determine who can participate in an inquest into the death of a man from the Long Plain First Nation in Manitoba.
Manitoba First Nations Police responded to a call in April 2019 about a man discharging a firearm in his home.
Read more: Chief Medical Examiner calls for inquest into officer-involved shooting at Long Plain First Nation
Police say he fired at the officers, who returned fire.
Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify
Benjiman Richard, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Stories
The standing hearing will be held May 28 at the Portage la Prairie Court Office.
Those interested in applying for standing can call 204-918-0925 or email melissa.carson@gov.mb.ca.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments