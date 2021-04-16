Menu

Crime

Standing hearing called for inquest into death of Manitoba man shot by police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2021 1:29 pm
Family members confirmed 23-year-old Ben Richard was killed.
Family members confirmed 23-year-old Ben Richard was killed. Submitted photo

A hearing is to be held to determine who can participate in an inquest into the death of a man from the Long Plain First Nation in Manitoba.

Manitoba First Nations Police responded to a call in April 2019 about a man discharging a firearm in his home.

Read more: Chief Medical Examiner calls for inquest into officer-involved shooting at Long Plain First Nation

Police say he fired at the officers, who returned fire.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify' Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify
Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify – Jan 29, 2021

Benjiman Richard, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Winnipeg police officer cleared of wrongdoing after shooting teen at 7-Eleven

The standing hearing will be held May 28 at the Portage la Prairie Court Office.

Those interested in applying for standing can call 204-918-0925 or email melissa.carson@gov.mb.ca.

 

