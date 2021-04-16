Standing hearing called for inquest into death of Manitoba man shot by police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A hearing is to be held to determine who can participate in an inquest into the death of a man from the Long Plain First Nation in Manitoba.

Manitoba First Nations Police responded to a call in April 2019 about a man discharging a firearm in his home.

Police say he fired at the officers, who returned fire.

2:00 Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify – Jan 29, 2021

Benjiman Richard, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The standing hearing will be held May 28 at the Portage la Prairie Court Office.

Those interested in applying for standing can call 204-918-0925 or email melissa.carson@gov.mb.ca.

Standing Hearing for Inquest into Death of Benjiman Richard https://t.co/Y1SDtGVU1b pic.twitter.com/QAFxzYiB3W — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) April 16, 2021